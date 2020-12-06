BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) PT Raised to C$88.00 at National Bank Financial

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price target on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 26th. CIBC increased their target price on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$66.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$81.86.

Shares of DOO opened at C$79.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.58. BRP Inc. has a one year low of C$18.56 and a one year high of C$80.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$71.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$63.58.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. BRP Inc. (DOO.TO)’s payout ratio is 17.96%.

About BRP Inc. (DOO.TO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

