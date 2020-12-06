Canaccord Genuity Raises The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$66.50

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$63.50 to C$66.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

BNS has been the subject of several other reports. Fundamental Research restated a buy rating and issued a C$66.04 target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$61.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$63.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$66.96.

Shares of TSE:BNS opened at C$67.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$59.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$56.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$81.77 billion and a PE ratio of 12.74. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$46.38 and a 12 month high of C$75.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.92%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

