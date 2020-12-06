Capital International Sarl Boosts Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter worth $164,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.60 to $18.70 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. CLSA lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.69.

NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $19.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.16. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $25.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.25. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 37.56%. The company had revenue of $212.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.78 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

