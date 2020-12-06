Capital International Sarl Buys New Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Capital International Sarl purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 81.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,381,000 after acquiring an additional 221,347 shares during the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 87.6% during the third quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 42.6% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $14,004,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.87.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $170.40 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.77 and a fifty-two week high of $187.49. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.63.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

