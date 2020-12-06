Capital International Sarl Buys New Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Capital International Sarl purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,619 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Mirova boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 52.1% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 2,012 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $43.41 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 86.82, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

