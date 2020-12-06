Capital International Sarl Grows Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CMO Fernando Machado sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $69,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,320.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 158,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $8,879,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,285.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,784 shares of company stock worth $10,119,154. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $60.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.05. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $67.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QSR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

