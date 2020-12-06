Capital International Sarl Grows Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Capital International Sarl boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,874,000 after purchasing an additional 61,269 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 490,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,841,000 after purchasing an additional 22,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLT opened at $268.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.84. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $168.51 and a one year high of $329.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $585.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.76 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $273.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. 140166 reduced their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.89.

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, CFO Eric Dey sold 1,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.13, for a total value of $340,256.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,103,193.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

