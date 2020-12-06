Capital International Sarl Has $333,000 Position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Capital International Sarl reduced its position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $561,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Alteryx by 15.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after purchasing an additional 14,031 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Alteryx by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,155,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,120,000 after buying an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $180.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.07.

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $118.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -437.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.83. Alteryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.17 and a twelve month high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.25. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Alteryx’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $171,093.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Cory sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $235,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,284,307 shares of company stock worth $261,637,782. Insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

