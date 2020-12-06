Capital International Sarl Raises Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Capital International Sarl lifted its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in IDEX were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 66.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 78.8% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in IDEX by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in IDEX by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,321,000 after purchasing an additional 22,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on IEX. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on IDEX from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.27.

In other IDEX news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 152,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total transaction of $28,913,667.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at $9,614,434.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $673,418.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,995.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 278,406 shares of company stock valued at $50,376,244 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX opened at $192.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.90. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $104.56 and a 12-month high of $199.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $581.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.54 million. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

