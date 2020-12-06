Capital International Sarl Raises Stock Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,347 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 72.5% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 140,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,469,000 after purchasing an additional 59,102 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 208.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 308,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,304,000 after purchasing an additional 208,399 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 135.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 18,410 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Zendesk by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZEN opened at $135.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of -86.55 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $139.17.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $261.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Zendesk’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $151,417.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Geschke sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $727,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,905,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,515 shares of company stock worth $14,985,748 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zendesk from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Zendesk from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.26.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

