Castleark Management LLC Raises Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 5.2% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth $8,182,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $2,178,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 30.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 11.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $213.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.64. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.85 and a 52-week high of $224.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.80, for a total value of $174,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,426. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.19, for a total value of $200,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,100 shares of company stock worth $458,710 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens downgraded Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.62.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.