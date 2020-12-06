Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
CEL opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $689.15 million, a P/E ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.02. Cellcom Israel has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09.
Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter. Cellcom Israel had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%.
About Cellcom Israel
Cellcom Israel Ltd. operates and maintains a cellular mobile telephone system in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers cellular communications services, such as basic cellular telephony services comprising voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, and conference calling; text and multimedia messaging; and cellular content and data services.
