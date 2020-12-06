Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CEL opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $689.15 million, a P/E ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.02. Cellcom Israel has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter. Cellcom Israel had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Cellcom Israel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cellcom Israel by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 350,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 28,253 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Cellcom Israel by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 29,229 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cellcom Israel by 150.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 32,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Cellcom Israel by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 995,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 335,242 shares during the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cellcom Israel

Cellcom Israel Ltd. operates and maintains a cellular mobile telephone system in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers cellular communications services, such as basic cellular telephony services comprising voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, and conference calling; text and multimedia messaging; and cellular content and data services.

