Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc lowered its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,933 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Centene by 3.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 110,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,367,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Centene by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 125,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in Centene by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Centene by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $21,036,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 444,224 shares of company stock valued at $30,287,907. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Centene from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.53.

NYSE CNC opened at $64.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.53. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $74.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.43.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

