Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Chemed worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.13, for a total value of $1,940,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,746,905.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.96, for a total value of $1,091,484.88. Insiders sold a total of 12,796 shares of company stock worth $6,341,121 in the last ninety days. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 26th.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $473.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $484.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $481.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.54. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $330.01 and a 52-week high of $528.29.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.22 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.75%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

