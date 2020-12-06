Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,820 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Chevron by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 338.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA boosted its holdings in Chevron by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX opened at $93.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.20 and its 200-day moving average is $83.95. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $122.72. The firm has a market cap of $174.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. HSBC reduced their target price on Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.79.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

