Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 338.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 29.7% during the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist Securiti reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist downgraded shares of Chevron to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.79.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $93.28 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $122.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

