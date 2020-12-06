China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Short Interest Down 29.7% in November

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the October 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CIHKY opened at $32.62 on Friday. China Merchants Bank has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $33.20. The company has a market cap of $164.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.75 and a 200 day moving average of $25.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 15.28%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded China Merchants Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

China Merchants Bank Company Profile

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates in Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and RMB accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

