CIBC Increases Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$116.00

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$108.00 to C$116.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$75.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Desjardins reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$86.50 to C$94.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$87.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$95.80.

BMO stock opened at C$98.05 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$55.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$104.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$87.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$78.53. The stock has a market cap of C$63.03 billion and a PE ratio of 12.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.16%.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

