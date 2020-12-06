CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stake Lifted by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,282,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,434,567,000 after buying an additional 637,407 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CME Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,462,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,750,000 after acquiring an additional 23,030 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,768,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,053,000 after purchasing an additional 133,177 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of CME Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,747,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,655,000 after purchasing an additional 40,698 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 14.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,439,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,184,000 after purchasing an additional 301,100 shares in the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded CME Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CME Group from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.41.

In other CME Group news, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total value of $693,092.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,831.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,735,973. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME opened at $184.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $225.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.73.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

