Cormark Boosts Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$80.00

Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) (TSE:LSPD) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$60.00 to C$80.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LSPD. CIBC increased their target price on Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$67.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$50.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$56.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$70.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$45.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$69.15.

Get Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) alerts:

Shares of LSPD stock opened at C$76.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.03 billion and a PE ratio of -93.86. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 1-year low of C$10.50 and a 1-year high of C$79.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$53.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.02.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.