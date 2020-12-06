Covington Capital Management Acquires 175 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 30.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,721,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,165,000 after buying an additional 629,677 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,482,000. Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,579,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Albemarle by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 938,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,491,000 after purchasing an additional 155,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Albemarle by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,850,000 after purchasing an additional 151,951 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

NYSE ALB opened at $139.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.99 and a 200 day moving average of $92.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $139.23.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $746.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Vertical Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.04.

In other Albemarle news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $1,726,709.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,249.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total value of $20,796,432.06. Insiders have sold 237,771 shares of company stock valued at $28,424,911 over the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.