Covington Capital Management Acquires 30 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 12.1% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Netflix by 3.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 713 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $498.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $494.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $484.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $290.25 and a 12-month high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $628.00 price target (up previously from $615.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $643.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Netflix from $610.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $528.74.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 34,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.68, for a total transaction of $16,613,728.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,853 shares in the company, valued at $16,613,728.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,789 shares of company stock valued at $121,329,268 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.