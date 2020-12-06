Covington Capital Management Cuts Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Covington Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $41.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.41. The stock has a market cap of $76.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.48. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

