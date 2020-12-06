Covington Capital Management Decreases Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Covington Capital Management lowered its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Corteva were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 164.6% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Corteva by 133.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Corteva from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

Corteva stock opened at $38.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $39.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Corteva’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other Corteva news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $469,254.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

