Covington Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Covington Capital Management lowered its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,124 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 28.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,925,383 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $105,079,000 after purchasing an additional 650,521 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in EOG Resources by 6.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,984 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after buying an additional 7,802 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 14.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $53.00 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $89.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.13 and a 200 day moving average of $45.28.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.42.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

