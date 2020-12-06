Covington Capital Management Grows Stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of National Instruments by 1,127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,378 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Instruments by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,086,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,496,000 after acquiring an additional 675,454 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in National Instruments by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 860,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,318,000 after acquiring an additional 438,230 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,259,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 510,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,160,000 after acquiring an additional 275,229 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NATI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

In other news, SVP Jason Elliot Green sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $47,256.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,441.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $39.75 on Friday. National Instruments Co. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $47.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average of $36.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $308.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.05 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.39%.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

