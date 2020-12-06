Covington Capital Management Has $235,000 Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Covington Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 43.9% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 98,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 29,954 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.55.

In related news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $371,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 158,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,414.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Emile Z. Chammas sold 30,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total transaction of $1,294,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 182,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,866,384.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,035,655 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.09. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $46.23.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 240.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

