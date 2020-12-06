Covington Capital Management Has $284,000 Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Covington Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 41.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 50.4% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 58.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 34,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 50.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. 54.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.61.

In related news, major shareholder Ati Investment Parent, Llc sold 47,625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,047,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 2,129,748 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,946,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

NYSE BAM opened at $42.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,159.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $45.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. Brookfield Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

