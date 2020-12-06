Covington Capital Management Has $338,000 Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Covington Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $6,270,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 7.4% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 362,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after buying an additional 25,076 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CARR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays cut shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.87.

NYSE CARR opened at $37.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.00. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

