Covington Capital Management Has $359,000 Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Covington Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 74.4% during the third quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 1,407,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,826,000 after acquiring an additional 600,407 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $677,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,317,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,853,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,695,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OTIS opened at $65.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.73 and its 200 day moving average is $60.97. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.