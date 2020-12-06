Covington Capital Management Has $437,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Covington Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,040 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 841.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,967,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $47,623,000 after buying an additional 1,758,263 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,512,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,074,606,000 after buying an additional 1,170,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $325,084,000 after buying an additional 752,193 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,185,492 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $204,758,000 after buying an additional 593,758 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $558,406,000 after buying an additional 577,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Benchmark raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Barclays raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.96.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NSC opened at $240.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $65.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.35. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $247.98.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

