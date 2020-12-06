Covington Capital Management Has $500,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Covington Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 52.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Life Advisors grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period.

IJH opened at $224.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.11. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $224.25.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

