Covington Capital Management Has $887,000 Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Covington Capital Management reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in General Mills by 94.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 327.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in General Mills by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of GIS opened at $60.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.70. The stock has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.61. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $664,849.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,480.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $558,128.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,780.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,159 shares of company stock worth $1,606,498 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, CSFB raised shares of General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.39.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

See Also: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.