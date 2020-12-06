Covington Capital Management Increases Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 36,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 8.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 48.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 26,386 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 31.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 14,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on K. Citigroup began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.06.

Shares of K opened at $62.37 on Friday. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $52.66 and a twelve month high of $72.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.14.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $5,402,543.22. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $5,550,811.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $32,525,064. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.