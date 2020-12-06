Covington Capital Management Increases Stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SIX. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5,140.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1,067.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 150.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SIX. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.92.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 902 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $27,980.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,960,443.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.54. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $46.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -53.59 and a beta of 2.27.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.31). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $126.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

