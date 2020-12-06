Covington Capital Management Invests $1.20 Million in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000. Covington Capital Management owned 9.05% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of POCT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 14.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 181,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after buying an additional 23,357 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 296.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 197,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $27.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.00. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 52-week low of $20.53 and a 52-week high of $27.69.

