Covington Capital Management Lowers Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Covington Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,706 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,187,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,853,404,000 after buying an additional 7,629,478 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in General Electric by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,190,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602,725 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,226,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $555,880,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253,265 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,680,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647,730 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,566,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $236,092,000 after purchasing an additional 670,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

GE stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.17. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $95.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 64.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

