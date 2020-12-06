Covington Capital Management Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Covington Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,351,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,413,000 after buying an additional 1,307,476 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4,442.7% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 561,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,371,000 after acquiring an additional 548,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,284,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,173,000 after purchasing an additional 396,845 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,884,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,666,000 after purchasing an additional 278,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,462,000.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $208.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.65 and its 200-day moving average is $184.78. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $120.20 and a one year high of $208.75.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

