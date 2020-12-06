Covington Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Covington Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 4.1% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 76.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 3.6% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VAR opened at $174.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.89 and a beta of 1.16. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $176.19.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.63 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VAR. BTIG Research lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group lowered Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.55.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $93,347.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,755,202.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $69,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,773,822.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,043 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

