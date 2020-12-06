Covington Capital Management Makes New $273,000 Investment in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGF. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 31,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $19.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average is $18.55.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

