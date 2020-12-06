Covington Capital Management Makes New Investment in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 433.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,611,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,393 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,548,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,447,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 162.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 29,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 18,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MXIM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In related news, Director James R. Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $168,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $784,419.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,270 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,195. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXIM opened at $86.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.93 and a 52 week high of $86.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $619.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.14 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

