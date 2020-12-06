Covington Capital Management Purchases 250 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $434,521,000 after buying an additional 343,350 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 343,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $78,999,000 after purchasing an additional 216,560 shares in the last quarter. Isomer Partners LP raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 190,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,502,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 39.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,682 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $133,556,000 after purchasing an additional 153,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 129.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 229,007 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $52,596,000 after purchasing an additional 129,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock opened at $304.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $259.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of -110.65 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $306.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. Truist upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.11.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $3,006,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 923,934 shares in the company, valued at $231,519,381.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total value of $11,798,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,766,809.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,756 shares of company stock worth $35,159,562. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

