Covington Capital Management Reduces Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Covington Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,756,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 22.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 36.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.25.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $283.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.04 and a beta of 1.20. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $300.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.77 and a 200 day moving average of $216.53.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.27 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vail Resorts news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 1,067 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total value of $224,976.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 5,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.68, for a total value of $1,263,228.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 33,759 shares in the company, valued at $7,720,008.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,478 shares of company stock valued at $3,732,868 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

