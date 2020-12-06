Covington Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Covington Capital Management cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1,661.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 348,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,699,000 after acquiring an additional 328,295 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 10.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,317,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,864,000 after acquiring an additional 129,868 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $340,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 36.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 559,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,889,000 after acquiring an additional 150,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 14.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN opened at $166.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $166.60. The stock has a market cap of $152.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total transaction of $4,226,957.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at $11,145,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,462 shares of company stock worth $12,281,336 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.14.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.