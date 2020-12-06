Covington Capital Management Sells 1,667 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Covington Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Kroger by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,850,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,337,000 after buying an additional 690,710 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in The Kroger by 29.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,059,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,346 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Kroger by 19.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,753,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,027 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in The Kroger by 23.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,664,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Kroger by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,645,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,959,000 after purchasing an additional 173,168 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 6,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $203,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,142.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 70,720 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $2,349,318.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 373,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,395,577.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,720 shares of company stock worth $2,891,478. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.04.

Shares of KR opened at $30.58 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $26.25 and a 1-year high of $37.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

