Covington Capital Management Sells 188 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Covington Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRCL. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 4.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Stericycle by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 9,295 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,747,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the second quarter valued at $2,148,000.

SRCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Stericycle from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stericycle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.63.

SRCL opened at $70.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.20. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.45 and a twelve month high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.63 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

