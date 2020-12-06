Covington Capital Management Sells 195 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Covington Capital Management reduced its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,278,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,416,904,000 after acquiring an additional 81,146 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,898,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,824,000 after purchasing an additional 590,477 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,742,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $662,730,000 after purchasing an additional 219,134 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,657,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,923,000 after buying an additional 656,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,377,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,417,000 after acquiring an additional 710,164 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $116.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.77. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.03 and a fifty-two week high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.