Covington Capital Management Sells 3,000 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Covington Capital Management lessened its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 55,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Omnicom Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 21,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $64.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.38 and its 200 day moving average is $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. Barclays raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

