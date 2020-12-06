Covington Capital Management Sells 400 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Covington Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSX. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.18.

PSX stock opened at $69.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of -25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $114.95.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

