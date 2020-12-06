Covington Capital Management Trims Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Covington Capital Management reduced its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,733 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in BHP Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 231.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in BHP Group by 64.6% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 790 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $63.06 on Friday. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $63.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.07. The company has a market cap of $101.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

